Holy Land cardinal hopeful, but not optimistic for peace

Cardinal Pizzaballa interview with EWTN

EWTN | Fair Use via YouTube

J-P Mauro - published on 10/23/24
The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem told EWTN that peace requires leaders with a vision for peace, but “I don’t see leadership with vision."

October 7, 2024, marked a full year since the invasion of Israel that launched the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Israel's entrance into Lebanon has escalated the violence, which has led Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, to call the notion of a two-state solution long supported by the Vatican an “unrealistic” goal at this time.

Holy LandInterviewsIsraelPeaceWar
