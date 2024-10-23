Holy Land cardinal hopeful, but not optimistic for peace

October 7, 2024, marked a full year since the invasion of Israel that launched the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Israel's entrance into Lebanon has escalated the violence, which has led Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, to call the notion of a two-state solution long supported by the Vatican an “unrealistic” goal at this time.
Separate states for Palestine and Israel has long been the path advocated by the Vatican and many other voices.
As questions of how to achieve peace abound, Cardinal Pizzaballa sat down for an interview with EWTN's Colm Flynn, to share his expertise on the Holy Land, where he has lived for 35 years. Flynn began the interview by asking how the current conflict is different from others he has experienced during his time in Jerusalem.
“The worst” in 35 years
The Latin Patriarch expressed that this conflict is “the worst” he has seen in those 35 years, noting that it’s not just the violence, but the emotional impact on all civilians of Israel, Palestine, and now Lebanon as well.
He explained that the proliferation of the “language of hate” has worried him, meaning feelings of animosity between all those caught in the war will only increase in the years to come.
As well, he lamented that for the first time since he’s served in the region, he has seen hunger used as a weapon of war, “which is something we have never met before.”
Pursuit of peace
Flynn next asked the Latin Patriarch about previous comments he made in regards to the notion of peace: that peace is “unrealistic” at this point due to the prevalence of hatred and bitterness on both sides.
Cardinal Pizzaballa said:
“Peace is an attitude. It’s not just an agreement, it’s not coming from outside. When we think about peace, we have to think about a comprehensive picture of the situation. Now, it is not realistic to talk about peace. Now we have to, first of all, talk about a ceasefire to stop any kind of violence.”
He went on to explain that lasting peace would require leadership with a political vision for peace. The cardinal noted that no conflict ends by military options alone, but by diplomatic efforts or a “political decision.” This led him to lament that he has not seen a leader in the current conflict with an appropriate vision for peace.
Cardinal Pizzaballa told Flynn that religious leaders have a part to play in the pursuit of peace, but he believes that the Church should keep its freedom by not wading too deeply into the conflict, as each voice has to play its role: "Politicians need to find political perspectives; the religious have to help people to find hope.”
Christians in Gaza
When asked how the Christian community in Gaza has maintained its faith throughout the war, Cardinal Pizzaballa said that it “is not simple,” but that perhaps it is linked to how this community lives simple lives, which he clarified was “simple in the good way.”
“They are able to live the faith in a very genuine, simple way. I would say that [the Church] has its problems, but the Parish of Gaza is the less problematic one … Since they are all involved in one way or another in supporting not just each other but also all the neighbors -- when you are working for others, you find also strength for yourself.”
Pray for peace
While he cautioned that it may not be the safest time for tourists to visit the Holy Land, he said that he hoped that the conflict would come to an end. When Flynn asked if this meant that he was optimistic that the war would soon end, Cardinal Pizzaballa clarified that he was not optimistic, but remained hopeful.
“I don’t see leadership with vision. Violence just produces violence. You need new languages, but you don’t have new languages if you cannot have new people, new names, new faces.”
When asked how Christians of the world can help, he was quick to promote the power of prayer:
“Pray and support. Support the Christian community as much as they can. I have to say, in this year, the international support of the Christians has been incredible. It has been strong.”
Nearing the end of the interview, Flynn noted previous remarks from the cardinal in which he encouraged those on both sides to try and see the face of God in the other. He asked Cardinal Pizzaballa how this is possible in a conflict driven by such hatred on both sides.
“We have to look at the other not with human eyes, but with spiritual eyes … We need to ask for the grace to see each other with the same eyes as God.”
When Flynn commented that this is not easy to do, the Latin Patriarch immediately fired back:
“But not impossible. The Gospel is not an idea or a narrative, it is life … Trust more in the power and grace of God.”
Watch the whole interview at EWTN (link below) and encourage prayer in your local parish and community.