3 Prayers composed by saints to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Lord Jesus,

let my heart never rest until it finds You,

who are its center, its love, and its happiness.

By the wound in Your heart

pardon the sins that I have committed

whether out of malice or out of evil desires.

Place my weak heart in your own divine heart,

continually under your protection and guidance,

so that I may persevere in doing good

and in fleeing evil until my last breath.

Amen.