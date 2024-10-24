At an October 22 meeting of the UN’s First Committee – which addresses disarmament, global challenges, and threats to international peace – Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, Apostolic Nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, spoke on the topic of nuclear disarmament.
Archbishop Caccia began by insisting on the “urgent need” for the pursuit of nuclear disarmament. He noted that the threat of the use of nuclear weapons, which have not been used in an armed conflict since WWII, is the highest it's been “in many generations.”
Expressing his fear of nuclear conflict, he lamented that the threat still lingers, driven by an “unrelenting arms race”:
“This escalation not only raises global tensions, but also increases the risk of both intentional and accidental nuclear deployment,” Archbishop Caccia told the First Committee. “Such a scenario could have a profoundly detrimental impact on humanity and our common home, with the potential for irreversible and catastrophic destruction.”
He went on to state that the international community has neglected treaties regarding arms control, disarmament, and transparency, which has created “division rather than embracing a spirit of fraternity.” The archbishop described the framework for international disarmament as “ensnared in a state of deadlock,” which only increases the risk of nuclear deployment.
Imploring UN representatives to “renew the commitment to collaborative efforts” he advised them on advancing their goal for a safer and more stable world “free from nuclear weapons.” In his suggestions, he quoted Pope Francis’ 2019 address on nuclear weapons given at Nagasaki, Japan:
“To achieve these ambitious goals, and to reject the logic of fear and mistrust, it is imperative to dispel a major misconception: there can be no peace through deterrence. ‘Peace and international stability are incompatible with attempts to build upon fear of mutual destruction or the threat of total annihilation.’”
He next explained the immorality of the possession and expansion of nuclear arsenals, noting that first and foremost it diverts resources from the pursuit of “genuine global security.” Again pointing to the guidance of Pope Francis, he explained that nuclear disarmament is a moral obligation. He quoted the Pope:
“Let us keep this clearly in our minds. And this requires courage from all members of the great family of nations, to move from an equilibrium of fear to an equilibrium of trust.” - from Pope Francis’ 2024 Address to Members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Holy See.
As he concluded he expressed the Holy See’s disappointment over “growing polarization and mistrust” regarding the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and cautioned the UN not to let division impede progress at the next Review Conference in 2026.
“Despite these difficulties, the Holy See hopes that the Third Session of the Preparatory Commission will foster an environment of dialogue, trust and respect that will allow for constructive negotiations and pave the way for a consensual agreement at the next Review Conference.”
Read Archbishop Caccia’s full address to the UN’s First Committee at Holy See Mission.