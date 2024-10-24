A severe tropical storm caused widespread flooding in the Philippines that forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, claiming the lives of at least 14, even as the storm was still approaching. Called Tropical Storm Trami (Kristine), the deluge has brought “unprecedented” volumes of water that has cast the nation into a state of emergency. The situation has mobilized disaster response groups in the region, including Caritas Philippines.
Reuters reports that even when the center of the storm was 100 miles east of the coast, it was already bringing down heavy rains. Areas of the central region of Bicol saw flooding up to the roofs of bungalow houses, due to rivers overflowing. It is estimated that the Philippines has already gotten 2-month's worth of rain in just one day.
With nearly 50,000 people displaced by the storm, humanitarian aid groups are mobilizing to help evacuate and bring resources to those in need. Among them is Caritas Philippines, the social action arm of the Catholic Church, which is also coordinating the effort with local churches.
Bishop Colin Bagaforo, President of Caritas Philippines, commented that the priority of Caritas is to bring “swift and effective assistance”:
“We are coordinating closely with our local Caritas offices to assess the immediate needs of affected communities and prepare appropriate response measures,” said Bishop Colin.
According to Vatican News, 14 of the Philippines’ 86 provinces have been severely hit, with nearly 78,000 families having been affected by the flooding. The Archdiocese of Caceres has responded by opening at least 25 parishes and Church-owned buildings to offer shelter. The temporary shelter centers include the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia and the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Naga University.
Some parish churches that have been flooded are still working to shelter as many as they can. In the Diocese of Legazpi, Polangui Parish Church is caring for some 300 people, even after dealing with some flooding themselves. The highest ground in the church – the altar and the priest’s residence – has been reserved for pregnant women and lactating mothers with their children.
On Wednesday, the AP reported that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. canceled his appointments in order to convene an emergency meeting to discuss emergency measures. At the meeting, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro pledged military aircraft and ships to take part in the evacuations and disaster relief, while more aid could come from Singapore if needed.
“The worst is yet to come, I’m afraid, so let’s all prepare,” Marcos said.