The unlikely use of salt to balance out a friendship

It's often believed that in life there are givers and takers. And the act of giving is frequently quantified through material objects or money. Of course, as well as gifts and possessions we can give in a myriad of ways: our time, our skills, and even our humor.
However, as lots of people place a higher value on more material items, sometimes if a person is not able to be as extravagant as others they may develop low self-esteem. This is particularly the case between family members and friends.
This feeling of inadequacy may even lead them to withdraw from friendship groups, or strategically miss certain events as they can't contribute as much as others. (This has particularly been the case with modern-day weddings when guests are expected to travel, where particular outfits, and pay a sizeable sum for a gift.)
A salty example
Yet, a recent post on Instagram reminds us that to truly give we need to really be aware; to consider the feelings of those who receive. And it all comes down to the example of salt.
Loading
Briefly, the post explains how a mother asked her neighbor for salt, even though she didn't need it. When questioned, she explained that as her neighbor has less money she often needs to reach out for help. The mother points out that by asking her neighbor for a simple amount of affordable salt, she provided her poor neighbor with the opportunity to give: a gesture that can allow her to feel some sense of worth when she probably feels quite lousy being more needy.
And that is the true of act of giving: to raise others up. While people may not have the same means, they do have the same opportunity to provide, whether it's through salt, offering a skill, giving a piece of advice, or even a smile!
If we take this into consideration it can help us improve our friendships, as we look for these opportunities to boost our friends. By doing so we can find a better balance, while also valuing the more important things in life.