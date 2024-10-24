“The experience of the COVID-19 pandemic was a time during which I think we all came to know more deeply the true value of so much that we take for granted in our lives,” Msgr. Shea told Aleteia. “On our campus at the University of Mary, the essential role and beauty of sacred music in our Eucharistic worship as Catholics has always been acknowledged. But those difficult months were a time for us to ask, ‘When this is over, how can vocal music in our worship of God return in ways that we might not have ever imagined? How can we make sure we don't pass through this tough time without a fundamental transformation, without allowing God to do something new and surprising in and through us?’"