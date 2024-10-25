12 Wise and wonderful podcasts hosted by Catholic priests

Podcasts are one of the most popular forms of media: Nearly half of Americans listen to a podcast at least once a month. If you’re one of these regular podcast listeners, and you are Catholic, then you might have noticed that there are quite a few podcasts hosted by priests.
These podcasts are a great opportunity to learn from a priest’s wisdom and experience in a more informal setting. If you’d like to listen to a priest-hosted podcast, check out these great options, listed in no particular order. (Besides these podcasts, there are numerous others that stream a priest’s Mass homilies for on-the-go listening.)
1Godsplaining
Godsplaining is a podcast by Dominican friars covering all things Catholic. Listen as these preachers “converse for conversion.” Join each week for new episodes on topics ranging from prayer to film and literature, general theological questions, and the world around us.
2Catholic Classics
Each season of Catholic Classics takes readers through a great Catholic spiritual writing. Fr. Jacob Bertrand Janczyk and Fr. Michael-Joseph Paris provide insightful commentary and practical guidance along the way.
3The Fr. Mike Schmitz Catholic Podcast
Enjoy faith, pop culture, and headline reflections from Fr. Mike Schmitz. Fr. Mike also hosts the Bible in a Year podcast, which you have probably heard of.
4The Poco a Poco Podcast with the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal
Join Fr. Innocent, Fr. Angelus, Fr. Pierre Toussaint, and Fr. Mark-Mary, priests of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, each week on this podcast to discuss authentic faith in today's world as they share stories and wisdom from years of prayer, community life, and work with the poor.
5Ask Father Josh (Your Catholic Question and Answer Podcast)
Fr. Josh Johnson helps listeners navigate the tricky times in life when our Catholic Faith doesn't give an easy, “fill-in-the blank” answer on Ask Father Josh.
6Catholic Stuff You Should Know
Fr. John Nepil, Fr. Mike Rapp, Fr. Sean Conroy, and Jacob Macado host Catholic Stuff You Should Know, a lighthearted podcast on “various prominent and obscure Catholic topics.”
7Busted Halo
The Busted Halo Show with Fr. Dave Dwyer, CSP, is an informative and entertaining take on the Catholic faith.
8Holiness for the Working Day
From the classroom to the office to everywhere in between, struggling for goodness and holiness can be a daunting task. In these reflections, meditations, classes and talks by Fr. James Searby, discover the possibility of Holiness for the Working Day.
9Hey Everybody, It’s Fr. Edward
Fr. Edward Looney is a Catholic priest who loves having conversations with guests about everything from new book releases, topics related to faith and life, and the film industry. Tune in for inspiring conversations about faith, film, and life.
10Father Fessio in Five (by Ignatius Press)
This podcast offers five-minute Catholic wisdom from Ignatius Press’ founder, editor, and priest, Father Joseph Fessio, S.J., Ph.D., a former student of Joseph Ratzinger who was also mentored by Henri de Lubac.
11The Catholic Talk Show
The Catholic Talk Show is a funny, entertaining, and informative Catholic podcast featuring Ryan DellaCrosse, Ryan Scheel, and Fr. Rich Pagano.
12A Catholic Priest Talks About
This podcast aims to teach about the Catholic Faith, from Sacred Scripture, Church Teaching, Tradition, history, saints, and honest reasoning as Fr. Jack answers questions, shares some perspective, and explains particular points of the Faith.