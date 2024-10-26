7 Bible verses that highlight God’s intense love for us

God loves us, and the following verses from the Old and New Testament can help remind us of that passionate love that we too often forget.

We are frequently told by pastors or our Sunday school teacher that "God loves us."

It is a simple statement, but one that we often forget or ignore.

We may not even believe in the power of God's love for us.

Pope Francis sought to remind us of God's love in his latest encyclical, Dilexit nos, where he writes, "The pierced side of Jesus is the source of the love that God had shown for his people in countless ways. Let us now recall some of his words."

He then provides the following biblical quotes from the Old and New Testaments that recall God's love for humanity.

1 “Because you are precious in my sight and honored, I love you” (Is 43:4).

2 “Can a woman forget her nursing child, or show no compassion for the child of her womb? Even if these may forget, yet I will not forget you. See, I have inscribed you on the palms of my hands” (Is 49:15-16).

3 “For the mountains may depart, and the hills be removed, but my steadfast love shall not depart from you, and my covenant of peace shall not be removed” (Is 54:10).

4 “I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore I have continued my faithfulness to you” (Jer 31:3).

5 “The Lord, your God, is in your midst, a warrior who gives you victory; he will rejoice over you with gladness, he will renew you in his love; he will exult over you with loud singing” (Zeph 3:17).

6 “My heart is stirred within me; my compassion grows warm and tender" (Hos 11:8).