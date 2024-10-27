1st victims are civilians in today’s conflicts, laments Pope

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions (1949), Pope Francis urged respect for civilian populations, the “first victims” of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestine. He made his appeal after praying the Angelus on October 27, 2024.
Referring to the commemorations surrounding the Apostolic Constitution Nostra Aetate (1965) and the creation of the Commission for Religious Relations with Judaism (1974), he “encouraged those committed to dialogue and peace.”
On October 28, a major international conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent opens in Geneva to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, fundamental texts of international law concerning the protection of the wounded, sick, prisoners of war and civilian populations in the event of conflict. These documents also led to the creation of the legal concept of war crimes.
In his appeals after the Angelus, the Pope expressed the hope that this event would “awaken consciences.”
He asked that, in accordance with the international humanitarian rights established at the time, “the life and dignity of individuals and peoples” be respected, as well as the integrity of civilian structures and places of worship.
“It is sad to see how, with war in some places, hospitals and schools are being destroyed,” the Pontiff lamented.
He also denounced the fact that, in the major conflicts underway - Ukraine, Palestine, Lebanon and Israel - the “first victims” come from the civilian population. “Too many innocent victims!” he exclaimed, also deploring the high number of children "massacred."
The Pope also recalled that on October 22, the Church celebrated the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Commission for Religious Relations with Judaism by Paul VI, and that on October 28, it celebrates the anniversary of the Vatican II Ecumenical Council's declaration Nostra Aetate, a text that defines the framework for interreligious dialogue.
“Especially in these times of great suffering between nations, I encourage those who are committed to dialogue and peace,” he stressed.