5 Tips to structure your day when working from home (Video)

Caroline Fischer - published on 10/27/24
If you work from home you know how challenging it can be to stay on task if you don’t have a basic structure to your day. Here are five tips that can help.

Working from home can be a gift in many ways – especially if, like me, you have a small child. All that time and energy you save in commuting can then be redirected toward being more productive. It also means you should have more time and energy for your family.

However, working from home can also be a challenge – especially if you are the kind of person who has trouble sticking to a daily routine.

Look, we’ve all been there – all those distractions at the office are generally only exacerbated when trying to get work done in the same place where you sleep, eat, raise your family, etc. It’s easy to get sidetracked by the hundreds of little distractions that can crop up – which I won’t bother to list here.

The important point is that your workday won’t structure itself. Only you can commit yourself to “staying on track,” and the best way to do this, in my experience, is to follow some basic rules that begin from the moment you wake up.

Watch the VIDEO above to learn my 5 tips for structuring your day when you work from home.

