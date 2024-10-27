Lauren Daigle sings on new song inspired by Ecclesiastes

It’s been a while since Lauren Daigle took the Christian music world by storm with her breakout single “You Say,” but in the years since we’ve seen her really come into her own. She’s given us inspiring vocal work, advice on loneliness, and even a successful crossover song. Now she’s back with a collaboration with Christian artist Aodhán King, formerly of Hillsong.
Titled “Time,” the tune is a song of praise that asks God to move in the singers’ lives, in God’s own time. The song relates that God knows us better than we know ourselves, as he sees us from a different view than we see ourselves. The two singers trade off verses, coming together for a brief semi-duet near the end.
With the percussion of a heartbeat, the song certainly takes its time, presenting a laid-back atmosphere that feels all the more relaxing as the repeated chorus acknowledges the beauty of God’s creation all around us. Meanwhile the music continues to develop with strings and some echoing belted high notes from Daigle, which always pleases the ear.
While the song certainly takes its time, the ending feels like it comes too fast, which could be construed as commentary on the fleeting nature of our temporal lives. It brings to mind a famous quote from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”
In a brief explainer video on TikTok, King and Daigle explained that the song was in the works for over two years as it developed. While Daigle drew much of the lyrical inspiration from Ecclesiastes 3:1 (“There is an appointed time for everything”), she credited King with the song’s completion. King, however, was nonchalant about getting the song “over the finish line,” telling Daigle – with tongue in cheek – that it was just a matter of “Time.”
