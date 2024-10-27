Pope draws on poetry for final greetings to Synod

That is what the Second Vatican Council teaches when it says that the Church is “like a sacrament”. She is a sign and instrument of our expectant God, who has already prepared the table and is now waiting. His grace, through his Spirit, whispers words of love into the heart of each person. It is up to us to amplify the voice of this whisper, without hindering it; by opening doors instead of erecting walls. It is harmful when women and men of the Church erect walls. Everyone is invited in! We must not behave as “dispensers of grace” who appropriate the treasure by tying the hands of our merciful God. Remember that we began this Synod Assembly by asking for forgiveness, experiencing shame and recognizing that we are all in need of mercy.