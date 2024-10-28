4 Practical things to do when your prayer is dry

Dryness in prayer is not always easy to endure, but sometimes all it takes to overcome it is trying a few simple things.

Throughout life we will have periods of great consolation in prayer as well as times of extreme dryness.

It is during the dry periods that we will be tempted to doubt in God's goodness or in his presence in our lives.

Dryness in prayer is often a test that God allows to see how we respond and if we are able to persevere.

Experiment during prayer

St. Francis de Sales encourages the reader in his Introduction to the Devout Life to experiment during periods of dryness, to see if a different form of prayer will bring consolation.

He provides four practical things to try out and that may provide some respite.

1 Read a spiritual book

[Y]ou can take a book, and read attentively till such time as your mind is calmed and quickened.

2 Prostrate yourself on the ground

[S]ometimes you may find help from external actions, such as prostrating yourself.

3 Fold your hands over your chest

[Or] folding your hands upon your breast.

4 Kiss your crucifix

[Or] kissing your Crucifix.

The key is to not become disheartened and to be patient: