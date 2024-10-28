5 Inspiring Catholic sites to visit in beautiful Kansas

The seat of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle is a soaring Gothic Revival masterpiece. It is home to the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. Maria Soledad, the sainted foundress of the Sister Servants of Mary, who reside in the Archdiocese of Kansas City. The Sisters came to the archdiocese in 1917 as refugees, fleeing religious persecution from the government in Mexico. The Cathedral parish was founded in 1907, and the current church structure was completed in 1927.