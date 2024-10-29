10 Quirky saint names to make your baby boy truly unique!

Finding the perfect unique name for a child is never easy. However, we thought we'd give you a helping hand with the help of some saintly men who were born centuries ago.
Admittedly, these names are really rather unusual -- although maybe not so much so in their time and culture -- and might be tricky to bear today. But they certainly belonged to some inspiring men who were full of faith.
Take a look to see if you can find a wonderful option for your own child, and at the same time learn a little more about some of the lesser-known saints. (And actually, there's one name in the list that is particularly adorable; see what you think!)
1St. Hypatius
The name "Hypatius" has a rather scholarly sound to it and it belonged to a 4th-century monk and abbot from Asia Minor. He was renowned for his wisdom and leadership in the monastic community and was involved in combating various heresies of the time. Eventually, he was killed by heretics on his return from the Council of Nicaea. This unusual moniker would make a perfect choice for any future mathematician.
2St. Egwin
Egwin isn’t a name you hear much anymore, and it is pretty close to the name Edwin. However, it belonged to an Anglo-Saxon bishop of Worcester in the 8th century, known for his deep devotion to the Virgin Mary. He founded Evesham Abbey, one of England’s most important monasteries during the Middle Ages.
3St. Fridolin
This saint’s name almost sounds like a character from Lord of the Rings! St. Fridolin of Säckingen was an Irish missionary who traveled through what is now Switzerland in the 6th century, spreading Christianity and establishing monasteries along the way. If you're tempted to choose this one, your son could easily become a Frido -- eerily close to the famous Frodo!
4St. Pancras
Most English people or travelers to London will know of this name that resembles a bodily organ. More famous today as a train station in London, St. Pancras was actually a Roman martyr who died at the young age of 14 during the Diocletianic Persecution. He’s often invoked by those who need strength in difficult situations, likely due to his own youthful courage. His actual name means "all-powerful," so it's quite an inspiring option for a baby with ambition!
5St. Benno
A bit of an uncommon sound, St. Benno was a German bishop in the 11th century. He’s remembered for his missionary work and for standing up to the powerful emperor Henry IV. His name is most memorable due to its brevity and a somewhat endearing tone -- perfect for any newborn boy.
6St. Blaise
The name "Blaise" has a soft, somewhat quirky ring to it. St. Blaise was a 4th-century Armenian bishop and physician who became famous for healing a boy choking on a fishbone. He’s still invoked for throat ailments today, with the traditional Blessing of the Throats done in his honor.
7St. Peregrine
St. Peregrine conjures up the feeling of an old soul. The dignified yet unusual name belonged to an Italian saint who lived in the 13th and 14th century. Once an anti-Catholic activist, he later converted and became a Servite priest. He’s best known today as the patron saint of cancer patients, as he himself was miraculously healed of a cancerous leg.
8St. Wenceslaus
This name definitely has regal undertones, and quite rightly so as St. Wenceslaus was a 10th-century Duke of Bohemia known for his piety and charity. His legacy became immortalized in the Christmas carol Good King Wenceslas, which celebrates his generosity to the poor. A perfect choice for any child born around Christmas, or for parents who love a good Christmas carol all-year round!
9St. Expeditus
With the notion of "expedite" being to deliver quickly, Expeditus is the only option for a baby born at lightning speed! The saint, Expeditus, was a rather mysterious figure. Legend says he was a Roman centurion who converted to Christianity and was martyred for his faith. He's now the patron saint of urgent causes, no doubt due to the meaning of his name.
10St. Polycarp
Polycarp is definitely one of the more unusual names out there and it has a slightly amphibious tone to it. But it actually belonged to an early Christian bishop of Smyrna (modern-day Turkey) and a disciple of the Apostle John. Known for his unwavering faith, St. Polycarp was martyred in his old age by being burned at the stake around the year 155. His name means "much fruit" in Greek.