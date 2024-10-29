Cardinal Renato Martino, papal representative at UN, dies at 91

Italian-born diplomat was a personable man who showed others what it meant to dedicate one's life to the Church, says former secretary.

Cardinal Renato R. Martino was the “first one to give an example of what it meant to dedicate one’s life to the Church,” said a former secretary.

Cardinal Martino died on October 28 at the age of 91, reported the Archdiocese of Salerno, where he was from.

The cardinal served for 16 years as papal nuncio to the United Nations and the head of Vatican dicasteries for seven years.

Olivetta Danese, who was Cardinal Martino’s secretary at the Holy See Mission to the United Nations in New York from 1997 to 2002, said that aside from being a Church diplomat, working with high officials internationally, Martino was one of the most personable people she’s known.

“He was very attentive to every single person. He would remember everybody. He would be interested in the personal factor – the family and how things were going,” said Danese. “He would answer any personal letter he would receive.”

Each December, she recalled, Cardinal Martino would send out more than 500 Christmas cards – including a personal note in each one. Recipients included everyone from Pope John Paul II to anyone who had worked with him at any level.

“It was not just a mechanical thing – at all,” Danese emphasized.

"Giant" of Vatican diplomacy

Victor Gaetan, author of God’s Diplomats: Pope Francis, Vatican Diplomacy, and America’s Armageddon, called Cardinal Martino a "giant of Vatican diplomacy."

"He was in a special league of Church diplomats advanced by Pope John Paul II, who were quiet, constructive players, managing the Cold War's final phase, then opposing conflict after."

Gaetan said that he was an early advocate for nuclear non-proliferation.

"Less known was his horror at US militarization," Gaetan told Aleteia. "With JPII, he opposed both invasions of Iraq, in 1991 and 2003. He rejected vengeance in the conduct of foreign relations, which he saw, for example, in the way the US treated Saddam Hussein."

The author said that Martino's attitude stemmed from his childhood. "He told friends that his revulsion toward war came from what he saw as a child during World War II in his hometown of Salerno, Italy, where bombing, military occupation, deprivation and humiliation were, for several years, the norm," Gaetan said.

Life of service

Born on November 23, 1932, Renato Raffaele Martino was ordained a priest in 1957 before entering the service of Vatican diplomacy in 1962. After serving in the nunciatures in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Lebanon, Canada, and Brazil, Martino returned to Rome in 1970 to work for five years in the second section of the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, in the service in charge of international organizations.

In 1980, Archbishop Martino was appointed nuncio to Thailand and apostolic delegate to Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, and Brunei.

Six years later, he was appointed Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations in New York, a position he held for 16 years. He voiced opposition to the US-led invasion of Iraq and sanctions on the country. He also represented the Holy See at the international conference on population in Cairo in 1994 and the Beijing conference on women the following year, working to form coalitions of “conservative” nations that opposed abortion.

"He's famous for facing down the West's attempt to redefine abortion as a healthcare service in Egypt in 1994," Gaetan said. "He did it by creating a new alliance between the Holy See, Latin America, and Muslim-majority countries."

As nuncio to the UN, Martino hosted Pope John Paul during his 1995 visit to New York, which included an address to the General Assembly. The archbishop also created the Path to Peace Foundation, intended to recognize people who have promoted the teaching of the Church in the areas of morality, development, human rights and peace. Danese, his secretary, said he was especially proud of this accomplishment, one which allowed him to raise money for missions in other countries.

From New York to Rome

Pope John Paul appointed him president of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace in 2002 and created him a cardinal the following year. In 2004, his dicastery published the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church.

"At the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace (2002-2009), he continued the great work of Cardinal Roger Etchegaray (president, 1984-1998) deploying the council as a parallel plane of Church activism -- always, behind the scenes," said God's Diplomats author Gaetan.

In 2005, Martino participated in the conclave leading to the election of Pope Benedict XVI. The new pope merged the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace and the Pontifical Council for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, and Cardinal Martino continued to lead them until 2009. (In photo above, Bishop Paul Cordes, left, Cardinal Martino and Vatican spokesman Joaquin Navarro Valls arrive for a 2006 press conference to present Pope Benedict XVI’s encyclical “Deus Caritas Est.”)

The cardinal was not able to participate in the 2013 conclave electing Pope Francis, having reached the age of 80 the previous year.