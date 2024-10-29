How consecration to the Sacred Heart spreads Christ’s love

One of the central parts of devotion to the Sacred Heart is the act of consecrating oneself to the Heart of Jesus.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque promoted this devotion and it was intended to unite the Christian faithful more closely to Jesus, looking to the example of St. John the apostle, who “reclined upon [Jesus’] chest during the supper” (John 21:20).
This image of resting upon the Heart of Jesus became a principal motivator behind this devotion, symbolizing a deeper relationship with Jesus.
Spreading Christ's love throughout the world
Pope Francis commented on this devotion in his latest encyclical, Dilexit nos, praising it and recalling how St. John Paul II framed it:
St. John Paul II spoke of the social dimension of devotion to the heart of Christ, but also about “reparation, which is apostolic cooperation in the salvation of the world”. Consecration to the heart of Christ is thus “to be seen in relation to the Church’s missionary activity, since it responds to the desire of Jesus’ heart to spread throughout the world, through the members of his Body, his complete commitment to the Kingdom”. As a result, “through the witness of Christians, love will be poured into human hearts, to build up the body of Christ which is the Church, and to build a society of justice, peace and fraternity.”
When we consecrate ourselves to the Sacred Heart, we are in essence promising to share Jesus' love with the world.
It is not a devotion that is meant to be hidden in one's home, but to be shared with every person we meet.
Pope Francis continues his reflection by explaining how Christ's love needs to radiate through our actions:
The flames of love of the Sacred Heart of Jesus also expand through the Church’s missionary outreach, which proclaims the message of God’s love revealed in Christ. St. Vincent de Paul put this nicely when he invited his disciples to pray to the Lord for “this spirit, this heart that causes us to go everywhere, this heart of the Son of God, the heart of our Lord, that disposes us to go as he went… he sends us, like [the apostles], to bring fire everywhere.”
Renewed and rejuvenated by the love that comes from the Heart of Christ, we are able to put it into practice by loving our neighbor.