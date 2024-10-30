8 Tips if your spouse and teen constantly clash

5 Be Mindful of Criticizing Your Spouse in Front of Your Teen

It’s tempting to step in during a clash and defend your teen if you feel your spouse is being too harsh, but try to avoid criticizing your spouse directly in front of them. Even if you disagree with their tone or approach, handling that disagreement privately helps maintain a sense of authority and respect in front of your teen. Your teen needs to see that their parents are on the same team -- even when they might handle things differently.

Instead, gently redirect the conversation if it’s going off track and talk to your spouse afterward about other ways to handle things in the future. Your spouse will feel supported rather than undermined, and your teen will see an example of respectful partnership.

6 Model Patience and Compassion

It’s often hard for a parent to stay calm when they feel disrespected by their teen. This is where your role as the calm, patient model comes into play -- although this isn't easy when you're tired, overworked and fed up with the pair of them!

However, by staying steady and compassionate, you can influence both your teen and your spouse in how they respond to conflict. If your spouse sees your approach, it might encourage them to reflect on their own style, and if your teen sees you staying calm, they may feel less defensive.

This “lead by example” approach can work wonders over time. Both your spouse and teen might adopt a more balanced approach without even realizing it.

7 Pray Together as a Family

A simple way to reset and unite as a family, especially when things feel tense, is to pray together. This doesn’t have to be overly formal -- just a brief time where everyone can feel grounded and come together with a sense of purpose. It’s a quiet way of putting aside differences and reconnecting with each other and with God, remembering that you’re all working toward the same goal: a healthy, happy family.

8 Seek Wise Support