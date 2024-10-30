8 Tips if your spouse and teen constantly clash

If you’re feeling the strain of playing referee between your spouse and your teen, you’re not alone. Many parents find themselves in this tricky spot, balancing their loyalty to their spouse and their love for their teenager while trying to maintain harmony in the home.
Yet, being a spectator to these clashes can be really disheartening. It often brings out protective instincts toward your child and frustration toward your spouse -- after all, we all choose different battles to fight. And this kind of tension can wear down family unity and even cause friction in your marriage if not managed carefully.
Why does this happen? Often, it’s a matter of clashing perspectives. Teens are naturally in a phase of asserting independence, while many parents tend to feel a heightened need for control and guidance. Add the fact that each parent may have a unique parenting style or different patience levels, then you're looking at a perfect recipe for conflict.
But don’t despair! There are ways to bring more peace and mutual respect into the situation without feeling like you’re playing for two opposing teams. Here are some strategies to help that will hopefully ease the tension:
1Play the “Listening Diplomat” Role
Being caught between your spouse and teenager can feel like a tug-of-war, but rather than taking sides, take on the role of a neutral diplomat. (I appreciate this can be easier said than done!)
When tensions run high, listen to each of them separately. Give your spouse space to share their frustrations without judgment and give your teen a chance to explain their side, too. Let them know you understand their feelings, even if you don’t fully agree with their actions.
Being the empathetic listener can sometimes reveal the root of the problem and diffuse some tension before it grows. You’re the one who sees both sides and can help bridge the gap between them.
2Set Ground Rules for Arguments
It’s totally normal for family members to disagree, but conflict that constantly feels like a “winner-takes-all” battle creates tension for everyone. Talk to your spouse privately about how you’d like arguments to look in your home -- maybe with a little less volume and fewer harsh words, and name calling. Suggest keeping voices down and avoiding words like “always” or “never,” which add drama, and tend to escalate things.
If the tone is calm, even when there’s disagreement, everyone’s more likely to feel heard and understood without anger clouding the conversation.
3Encourage “Time-Outs” for Both of Them
If things get heated, encourage both your spouse and your teen to take a brief “time-out” to gather themselves. This isn’t just for your teen -- it’s also helpful for adults who might need a moment to cool down. When everyone has a chance to regain their composure, it’s easier to approach the conversation with a fresh perspective and avoid saying something hurtful in the heat of the moment.
You could suggest this gently to your spouse as a way to set a good example for your teen on how to handle conflict. Time-outs show that both sides value calmness over winning a fight.
4Agree on Parenting Styles Together
Teens are experts at picking up on cracks in their parents’ united front. If they see one parent coming down hard and another not-so-sure, they may push harder against the “stricter” one or try to play you both off each other. To keep everyone on the same page, take time to discuss your parenting styles and agree on certain boundaries.
Find a time to talk with your spouse when your teenager isn’t around. Make sure to explain that you’re trying to ensure that both of you feel like a united, supportive team. Then, together, choose a few core rules you both agree on, and discuss how you’ll both handle situations as they arise.
5Be Mindful of Criticizing Your Spouse in Front of Your Teen
It’s tempting to step in during a clash and defend your teen if you feel your spouse is being too harsh, but try to avoid criticizing your spouse directly in front of them. Even if you disagree with their tone or approach, handling that disagreement privately helps maintain a sense of authority and respect in front of your teen. Your teen needs to see that their parents are on the same team -- even when they might handle things differently.
Instead, gently redirect the conversation if it’s going off track and talk to your spouse afterward about other ways to handle things in the future. Your spouse will feel supported rather than undermined, and your teen will see an example of respectful partnership.
6Model Patience and Compassion
It’s often hard for a parent to stay calm when they feel disrespected by their teen. This is where your role as the calm, patient model comes into play -- although this isn't easy when you're tired, overworked and fed up with the pair of them!
However, by staying steady and compassionate, you can influence both your teen and your spouse in how they respond to conflict. If your spouse sees your approach, it might encourage them to reflect on their own style, and if your teen sees you staying calm, they may feel less defensive.
This “lead by example” approach can work wonders over time. Both your spouse and teen might adopt a more balanced approach without even realizing it.
7Pray Together as a Family
A simple way to reset and unite as a family, especially when things feel tense, is to pray together. This doesn’t have to be overly formal -- just a brief time where everyone can feel grounded and come together with a sense of purpose. It’s a quiet way of putting aside differences and reconnecting with each other and with God, remembering that you’re all working toward the same goal: a healthy, happy family.
8Seek Wise Support
If things are persistently tense, it’s okay to look for support from trusted family, friends, or church mentors who may have been through this before. And don't hesitate to turn to a mental health professional or family counselor if you sense that the problems are serious or getting worse. Gaining an outside perspective often brings insights you might not have considered. It can also give you a sounding board to vent and problem-solve without increasing tension at home.Read also :11 Tips for dealing with a grumpy teen