Church in 2nd period, after a dark period, says Cardinal O’Malley on abuse

VATICAN SEX ABUSE

Antoine Mekary | ALETEIA | I.Media

Cardinal Sean Patrick O'Mally speaking at a press conference about the abuse crisis.

I.Media - Isabella H. de Carvalho - published on 10/30/24
In presenting the Church's first report on its fight against sexual abuse, Cardinal O'Malley emphasized the Church is entering a new phase.

Cardinal Seán Patrick O'Malley ruled out any direct link between priestly celibacy and pedophilia, during a press conference presenting the first report on the state of the fight against abuse in the Catholic Church, published by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, on October 29, 2024. The authors of this document, commissioned by Pope Francis, stressed that the Church was in the process of adopting a new mentality to protect children, after a period of serious failings on the part of the hierarchy.

Tags:
AbusePope FrancisVatican
