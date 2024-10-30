Philippine bishops ask Catholics for aid in wake of Trami

In the wake of the storm, Typhoon Trami (known also as Kristine) has proven to be the deadliest of 11 storms to hit the Philippines this year. The island nation saw two months worth of rainfall in just 24 hours, leading to widespread flooding and mudslides that have left 12 regions in disarray. Now the bishops are calling on the Catholic community to send prayers and supplies.
An October 29 report from Vatican News placed the death toll of Trami at 136. This number, however, is expected to rise in the coming days, as rescue workers are facing obstacles like blocked roads, choppy flood waters, and strong winds that make it difficult to enter some areas. The rescue effort has drawn in much of the Philippine armed forces resources, and President Ferdinand Marcos has even put his presidential helicopter to work.
In another Vatican News report, Trami was indicated to have affected some 431,738 families, or roughly 2.08 million people, with many of them unable to return to homes that no longer exist. The widespread destruction and displacement has led Bishop Moises M. Cuevas, the Apostolic Vicar of the Vicariate of Calapan, to call on parishes, Catholic schools and institutions, and wealthy individuals to offer assistance:
“We ask parishes to extend their generosity by allocating a certain amount from the general parish fund. In addition, we ask that a personal appeal be made to wealthy families, organizations, associations, movements and possible donors within the jurisdiction of each parish, directly requesting financial support from them,” Bishop Cuevas said.
Caritas has launched a dedicated page for donations for the relief effort. The funds will go towards providing those who are displaced with food baskets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, kitchen materials, sleeping kits, and water. In the long-term, Caritas has pledged to construct permanent shelters, offer livelihood support, and capacity building activities.