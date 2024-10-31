Middle school can be a time of great excitement and change, but it can also come with challenges, especially when it comes to friendships. At this oft-vulnerable age, having varied friendship groups can be incredibly valuable, offering support, encouragement, and a greater sense of belonging.
While it’s natural to gravitate toward a small, close-knit group, there are important reasons to build friendships across different circles -- such as with friends from your parish, sports teams, or other activities.
When friendships are diverse, kids gain the flexibility and resilience to navigate the ups and downs that can occur within any single group. Relying only on a small group can be limiting and may even feel isolating if disagreements arise -- and they often do! -- or friends move away.
This broader social network provides a stronger sense of stability and a richer, more well-rounded support system. But there are further benefits to having a number of friends from different backgrounds.
Benefits of multiple friendship groups
Each friendship circle brings unique perspectives and experiences that help children grow in understanding and empathy. Whether through service activities, school clubs, or neighborhood gatherings, friendships outside the usual group can help kids discover new interests and grow in confidence.
Furthermore, having a range of friends can make middle school less stressful, since children won’t feel pressured to fit a certain mold. They can be themselves in different ways with different people.
Of course, it isn't always easy to foster friendships at the best of times, let alone multiple groups of friends! However, if parents can gently navigate their offspring to try and mingle with kids they come across at home and at school, they can develop into well-rounded individuals who can find community and support in a variety of settings.
This flexibility is a gift they can carry with them into high school, college, and beyond, building strong relationships and resilience along the way.