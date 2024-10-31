Documentary on Pope Benedict XVI wins Emmy

A documentary on Pope Benedict XVI, made by Rome Reports before the Pope Emeritus’ death in 2022, has won an Emmy. Titled Benedict XVI: In Honor of the Truth, the near 50-minute documentary explores the life of Joseph Alois Ratzinger from his childhood to his papacy, as well as some of the reasons why he chose to resign from the exercise of the papal ministry.
The film has garnered high acclaim from viewers for its in-depth look into the life of such an influential figure. It gathered interviews from people close to Pope Benedict XVI, including his brother, Msgr. Georg Ratzinger. Furthermore, the film has been aired on 15 different international television networks, with the latest being the in US market, which is why the documentary from 2018 was still eligible for an Emmy.
At the Emmy ceremony in New York, the award was accepted by Dr. Ramon Tallaj, president of Somos Community Care – the main sponsor of the documentary. According to Catholic Weekly, Tallaj said at the podium:
“Thank you to the Academy for this honor. And we dedicate it to all the employees of Somos Community Care,” Dr. Tallaj said. “But most of all, it is hoped – looking forward – that peace in this world may return and understanding between human beings, no matter their religion, may arise again. Amen.”
The documentary is filled with historical photos and footage of Pope Benedict XVI from many points throughout his life, while listing a dizzying amount of accomplishments and services rendered to the Catholic Church and humanity throughout his adult life, which was spent almost completely in ministry. One of the things the documentary tries to clear up is the reason for which Pope Benedict XVI retired from the papacy.
“One decisive moment of the documentary helps us to understand Ratzinger’s decision to retire. It is explained by Stephan Horn, who had been his assistant at the University of Regensburg, and is his disciple and friend: ‘The doctor had told him he wouldn’t be able to travel to Brazil to participate in the World Youth Day. So, he decided to resign before the event.’
“Fr. Federico Lombardi, SJ, describes the impressive responsibility proper to a pope, and the daily marathon of commitments, both public and private, that characterize it (liturgical ceremonies, journeys, long meetings, audiences…). Pope Ratzinger would not have been able to face such exertion, with his inexorable natural loss of strength due to age. According to the Jesuit priest, it is clear that this was the true motive for Benedict’s resignation.”
The documentary is available to stream on Rome Reports Premium, which offers free trials.