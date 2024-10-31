Jubilee 2025: Official calendar of major events

On the sidelines of a press conference on October 28, 2024, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, discussed the calendar for Jubilee 2025 — a major event for the Catholic Church that takes place every 25 years.
With less than two months to go until its opening on December 24, we’re publishing the calendar for this Holy Year, during which Rome expects to receive millions of pilgrims.
According to the schedule, Pope Francis will open three “Holy Doors” in Rome, including one in a prison. He will also take part in the 34 different officially scheduled “thematic jubilees.”
DECEMBER 2024
December 24
Official opening of the Jubilee in Rome. At 7 p.m., the Pope will celebrate Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Square. He then will preside over the rite of the opening of the Holy Door, which he himself will be the first to enter.
December 26
For the feast of St. Stephen, the first martyr, the Pope will open a Holy Door in the Rebibbia prison—located in the south of Rome—as a sign of his closeness to the inmates.
December 29
Pope Francis opens the Holy Door in Rome's cathedral, St. John Lateran.
Opening of the Jubilee Year in cathedrals around the world.
JANUARY 2025
January 1
Solemnity of Mary Mother of God. Opening of the Holy Door in the papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.
January 5
Opening of the Holy Door of the Papal Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls.
January 24 - 26
Jubilee for the World of Communications. Meeting with the Pope in Paul VI Hall on January 25 at 12:30 pm and Mass with the Pope at 10am in St. Peter's Basilica on January 26.
FEBRUARY 2025
February 8 - 9
Jubilee of the Armed Forces, Police and Security Personnel. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square on February 9 at 10 a.m.
February 15 - 18
Jubilee of Artists. (Program to be announced)
February 21 - 23
Jubilee of Deacons. Mass presided over by the Pope in St Peter's Square on February 23 at 10 a.m., with diaconal ordinations.
MARCH 2025
March 8 - 9
Jubilee of the World of Volunteering. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square on March 9 at 10 a.m..
March 28
As part of the “24 Hours for the Lord” event, the Pope will preside over a penitential vigil in St. Peter's Basilica.
March 28 - 30
Jubilee of the Missionaries of Mercy. Meeting with the Pope on March 29 at 12 p.m. in Paul VI Hall.
APRIL 2025
April 5 - 6
Jubilee of the Sick and Health Care Workers. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square on April 6 at 10:30 a.m.
April 25 - 27
Jubilee of Teenagers. (Program to be announced)
April 28 - 29
Jubilee of People with Disabilities. Meeting with the Pope in St Peter's Square on April 29 at 11 a.m.
MAY 2025
May 1 - 4
Jubilee of Workers. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square on May 4 at 10:30 a.m.
May 4 - 5
Jubilee of the Entrepreneurs. Mass presided over by the pope in St. Peter's Square on May 4 at 10:30 a.m. Catechesis by the pope on May 5 at 12 p.m.
May 10 - 11
Jubilee of Marching Bands. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square on May 11 at 10:30 a.m.
May 12 - 14
Jubilee of the Eastern Churches. (Program to be announced)
May 16 - 18
Jubilee of Confraternities. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square on May 18 at 10:30 a.m.
May 30 - June 1
Jubilee of Families, Children, Grandparents and the Elderly. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square on June 1 at 10:30 a.m. with children's First Communion.
JUNE 2025
June 7 - 8
Jubilee of Ecclesia Movements, Associations and New Communities. Pentecost Vigil presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square on June 7 at 8 p.m.. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square on June 8 at 9:30 a.m.
June 9
Jubilee of the Holy See. Meditation in the presence of the Pope at 10am in Paul VI Hall. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square at 11:30 a.m.
June 14 - 15
Jubilee of Sports. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square on June 15 at 9:30 a.m.
June 20 - 22
Jubilee of public Governments. (Program to be announced)
June 23 - 24
Jubilee of Seminarians. Catechesis with the Pope in St. Peter's Square at 9 a.m. on June 24.
June 25
Jubilee for Bishops. Papal meditation at the Basilica of St John Lateran on June 25 at 12 p.m.
June 25 - 27
Jubilee of Priests. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square on June 27 at 9:30 a.m. with priestly ordinations.
JULY 2025
July 28 - August 3
Jubilee of Youth. (Program to be announced)
SEPTEMBER 2025
September 15
Jubilee of Consolation. Prayer vigil with the pope in St. Peter's Basilica at 5 p.m., for people going through pain and affliction due to illness, bereavement, or having suffered violence or abuse.
September 20
Jubilee of Justice. Catechesis with the Pope at 12 p.m.
September 26 - 28
Jubilee of Catechists. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square at 10:30 a.m., with the institution of new catechists.
OCTOBER 2025
October 4 - 5
Jubilee of Migrants. Jubilee of the Missions. Meeting with the Pope in St. Peter's Square at 10 a.m. on October 4.
October 8 - 9
Jubilee of Consecrated Life. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square at 10:30 a.m. on October 9.
October 11 - 12
Jubilee of Marian Spirituality. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square at 10:30 a.m. on October 12.
NOVEMBER 2025
October 31 - november 2
Jubilee of the World of Education. (Program to be announced)
November 16
Jubilee of the Poor (Program to be announced)
November 22 - 23
Jubilee of Choirs. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square at 10:30 a.m. on November 23.
DECEMBER 2025
December 14
Jubilee of Prisoners. Mass presided over by the Pope in St. Peter's Square at 10 a.m.
December 28
Closing of the Holy Year in the dioceses.
JANUARY 2026
January 6
Feast of the Epiphany. Closing of the Holy Door in St. Peter's Basilica. Closure of the Jubilee.