Rosary in a Year is the next big Catholic podcast

After finding monumental success with its Bible in a Year, its Spanish language counterpart Le Biblia en un Año, and Catechism in a Year, Ascension is ready to do it again. A new year-long podcast series will begin in January, this time offering listeners a chance to transform their prayer lives with The Rosary in a Year (with Fr. Mark-Mary Ames, CFR).
While the title sounds like Fr. Ames is just going to take a really long time to get through the Rosary, there’s much more to this podcast than meets the eye. Throughout 365 daily episodes, Rosary in a Year will guide listeners to encounter each and every element of the Rosary. This includes things like examining the prayers word by word, highlighting scriptural passages that describe each mystery, and exploring the saints’ thoughts on the Rosary.
At a press conference introducing the new podcast, Fr. Ames said:
“Throughout the last number of centuries, when the world was in crisis and in need, our holy fathers and great saints called us to the Rosary. I definitely think this is going to be a huge source of grace for the individuals, but even more so a huge source of grace for the whole world.”
Ascension explained that the Rosary in a Year podcast comes after years in the making. In 2021, shortly after the end of the Bible in a Year podcast, Fr. Ames produced a brief video for Ascension that offered advice on how individuals might follow a “Rosary in a Year” devotion on their own. As his videos on the Rosary garnered more attention (earning millions of views), Fr. Ames took the idea and ran with it to develop the upcoming year-long podcast.
Those who intend to listen to the daily reflections on the Rosary would benefit from the podcast’s prayer plan, which is freely downloadable at Ascension. The prayer plan explains the “6 phases” of deepening prayer, which organize the 365 episodes of RIY and allows listeners to keep track of each episode’s lesson. Ascension also sells a “Prayer Guide,” a companion to the program that gives an even deeper dive into the Rosary in a Year, with sacred art included.
Ascension will release each daily episode on the Ascension App, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Be sure to follow Ascension from your preferred app and look for the first episode of Rosary in a Year to be released on January 1, 2025.