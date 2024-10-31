Aleteia
These priests’ homily podcasts are great for the homebound

Priest homily podcast

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | A-photographyy | Shutterstock | Collage by Aleteia

Theresa Civantos Barber - published on 10/31/24
These homily podcasts are great listening for anyone needing some spiritual encouragement and insight, in or out of the home!

The efforts of Eucharistic ministers and those who visit and minister to the homebound mostly go unseen, but they are incredibly important. 

I realized that these volunteers are unsung heroes when I was recovering from my first c-section and couldn’t get out of bed yet. A Eucharistic minister brought Holy Communion to my hospital bedside, and my parish priest visited to bring the Eucharist on my first day back at home. 

Their efforts brought me peace and happiness during a rough recovery. I’ll never forget how much it meant to me to receive the Eucharist while I couldn’t get out of the house (or hospital) to get to Mass.

I thought back to this experience recently when I found out that a number of priests record their daily or weekly Mass homilies on podcasts for public listening. These online homilies would have been so helpful to listen to while I was homebound recovering from surgery.

If you or someone you love is homebound, ill, or recovering from surgery, you might like to know about them too. And of course, you don’t have to be homebound to listen and benefit. 

These homily podcasts are great listening for anyone needing some spiritual encouragement and insight, whether in or out of the home!

1Pilgrim Priest Podcast

Have you thought sermons were boring? Think again as Fr. Joel unpacks the word of God for today's audience. Fresh, local, and live takes on the Gospel for our world, the Pilgrim Priest offers a new homily every Sunday.

2View from the Ambo

On View from the Ambo, Fr. Todd Petersen from the Diocese of New Ulm, Minnesota, shares homilies and reflections on Scripture.

3Day By Day Podcast

Fr. Randy Sly is a Catholic priest with the Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter. Each day, he takes a look at one of the readings from the Daily Mass on Day by Day.

4Sunday Homilies with Fr. Mike Schmitz

Every week, Catholic priest Fr. Mike Schmitz delivers powerful homilies based on the Sunday Mass Scripture readings, inviting listeners to live more fully as the people God created them to be.

5In Your Presence

In Your Presence offers meditations by Fr. Eric Nicolai, a Catholic priest of Opus Dei in Toronto, Canada. They are times of prayer addressed to men or women, with the intention of providing a personal dialogue with Jesus present in their midst.

