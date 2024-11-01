The glory of Notre Dame emerges as reopening approaches

Notre Dame de Paris has donned its new armor. The image is striking: from the sky, the cathedral displays its brand-new roof. Installation of the lead roofing began at the end of March and is now complete. These large gray sheets, 77in (170cm) long and 25.5in (65cm) wide, are all aligned to cover the roof timbers. They are identical to those that melted in 2019 during the cathedral's devastating fire. The burning roof melted the lead covering the building and its spire.
Images taken the day after the fire showed a gutted cathedral, its roof completely collapsed, revealing a gaping hole facing the sky. Now, a renewed cathedral is gradually being revealed to the world, ready to reopen its doors on December 8, 2024.
Loading
As the scaffolding comes down, the beautiful results of restorations inside and outside the cathedral are coming to light.
Click below to view a slideshow of the glorious details: