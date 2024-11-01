Aleteia
The glory of Notre Dame emerges as reopening approaches

Skunati © Rebâtir Notre-Dame de Paris

Vue du ciel de Notre-Dame de Paris.

Matthew Green - published on 11/01/24
As the scaffolding is removed and the last details are being finished, beautiful details of the renovated cathedral are coming to light.

Notre Dame de Paris has donned its new armor. The image is striking: from the sky, the cathedral displays its brand-new roof. Installation of the lead roofing began at the end of March and is now complete. These large gray sheets, 77in (170cm) long and 25.5in (65cm) wide, are all aligned to cover the roof timbers. They are identical to those that melted in 2019 during the cathedral's devastating fire. The burning roof melted the lead covering the building and its spire.

Images taken the day after the fire showed a gutted cathedral, its roof completely collapsed, revealing a gaping hole facing the sky. Now, a renewed cathedral is gradually being revealed to the world, ready to reopen its doors on December 8, 2024.

As the scaffolding comes down, the beautiful results of restorations inside and outside the cathedral are coming to light.

notre-dame de paris, échafaudages, cathédrale
Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Click below to view a slideshow of the glorious details:

Tags:
ArchitectureArtChurchFranceNotre Dame
