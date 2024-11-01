What is the message of John Keats’ epitaph?

It was beautiful, in part, because my children are growing up and the time, I get to spend with them is short. That day was perfect, and I will never get it back. It’s a treasure I hold in my memory, but I could only know the beauty of that day by living it, by passing through it. My faith in God tells me that he is reconciling time to eternity, but until we enter the gates of the New Jerusalem our lives remain a journey. We are in motion whether we like it or not. We are born and die whether we like it or not.