8 Important things to embrace about having a teen

Those adolescent years can be tough, but here are the positive aspects to always cling on to.

Teenagers often get a bit of a bad rap. They’re mostly portrayed as moody, rebellious, screen-addicted, self-serving individuals who are never quite as thrilled to see us as we are to see them. But they’re also at this exciting, complicated stage of self-discovery.

They’re no longer kids, but not quite adults either, and the journey through these years is filled with growth (yes, physical and emotional!) and a natural push for independence. They’re testing boundaries and forming their own identities, which, understandably, can be challenging and exhausting to navigate as a parent.

However, out of my four children, only two are still teens and if I imagine life without them, my heart breaks just a little. There’s so much to celebrate about this time in your children's lives -- if we only take a step back and embrace the ride.

Below, therefore, you'll find eight things to love about life with a teenager in the house, especially if you add a dash of humor and a bucket-load of patience.

1 Their Sense of Humor (and Sarcasm) is Sharper than Ever

Teen humor is unique. It’s often a little edgy, sarcastic, or unexpectedly insightful—and it can be a joy once you understand it. Sure, they might occasionally roll their eyes or make a comment about your outdated music taste, but they also bring a refreshing, often hilarious perspective. Their humor reminds us not to take ourselves too seriously.

2 They Keep You Tech-Savvy

Struggling with your phone, computer, or the latest social media app? Your teen has got you covered! Teens are naturally tech-savvy and, if you’re lucky, might even help you figure out that video call or explain the latest TikTok trend -- just don’t embarrass them by actually trying it.

3 The Depth of Their Conversations

While it may not be daily, teens do have moments of openness, curiosity, and big ideas about life. From social justice issues to philosophical questions about life’s purpose, they have thoughtful opinions and insights they’re forming for themselves. They remind us that, as adults, we still have a lot to learn. Plus, these conversations provide a great way to stay connected, even if they're rare gems.

4 Watching Their Talents and Passions Bloom

Whether they’re into sports, music, art, or academics, there’s something beautiful about watching a teenager find their passion and pour themselves into it. Yes, they might have a new “passion” every six months, but seeing them chase after something with energy and enthusiasm is inspiring. Who knows? You might learn a thing or two about water polo, ceramics, or even a new recipe from their Home Ec class.

5 They Teach You Patience... lots of it!

Having a teenager is like living with a miniature philosopher/judge -- one who questions absolutely everything you say and do. Teens love to debate (and sometimes they’re pretty good at it). While it can be exhausting, it’s also a great lesson in patience. They help you grow in virtues like humility and resilience, even if it’s by constantly “reminding” you that they know best. (Hint: Sometimes it's just easier to go along with it!)

6 Their Friends Become a Part of the Family

Teen friendships are full of ups and downs, but when they find “their people,” it’s heartwarming to see. Their friends might spend so much time at your house that they’re basically honorary family members. Sure, they might eat you out of house and home, but they bring a lively energy and give you a window into the life and culture that’s so important to your teen.

7 They Remind You of Your Own Youth

Sometimes, teens do things that take you back -- way back -- to your own teenage years. Whether it’s a particular song, their excitement over an event, or even their fashion choices, teens remind us of the energy, fun, and possibility of youth. It’s an invitation to remember and, just maybe, to join in.

8 They’re Learning to Be Independent