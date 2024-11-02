Get inspired to make your own home altar! (VIDEO)

Today, I want to remind you of a wonderful idea that can really transform the way you live your faith at home. It’s called a home altar.
Also known as a little oratory, prayer table, or icon corner, this idea was the subject of a great article by Aleteia’s Tess Barber, who explains the reason why you might want to have one in your own home.
The little oratory becomes a beautiful focal point for family prayer, a place to gather together or pause on one’s own to connect with God.
I love gathering my children to pray and sing hymns at our prayer table, and they like to bring flowers from the yard or draw pictures to place at the home altar. They draw pictures of the Holy Family, scenes from the Bible, and other beautiful little things to give to God.
Tess also explains how simple it is to make your own home altar, something I also address in the VIDEO ABOVE, where I talk about my own home altar – and hopefully inspire you to give it a try!
If you do make your own home altar, please tag us on our Instagram account so that we can share!