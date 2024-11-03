Let’s banish war, urges Pope Francis

“Let weapons be silent!” begged Pope Francis once again as he prayed the midday Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square this November 3, 2024. The Pope also prayed for the victims of the deadly floods in Spain.
Greeting visitors who had come to take part in the Marian prayer, the Pope mentioned in particular the representatives of the Emergency Roma Sud group, who were waving a banner under his windows. Present in nine countries, the Italian association was founded in 1994 to care for victims of war, landmines, and poverty.
The Argentine pontiff praised the commitment of its members, who defend respect for Article 11 of the Italian constitution, which states that “Italy rejects war as an instrument of attack on the freedom of other peoples and as a means of settling international disputes.”
“Remember this article,” urged Francis, wishing this principle to be put into practice throughout the world.
Referring to the conflicts in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar and South Sudan, the Pope urged “that war be banished, that questions be confronted […] through negotiations, that weapons be silenced, that space be given to dialogue."
Prayer for Spain
Pope Francis also urged us to continue “to pray for Valencia and the other peoples of Spain who are suffering so much these days.” Flooding in southeastern Spain on the night of October 29-30 has left at least 213 people dead, and the death toll could rise as many people are still unaccounted for, local authorities have warned.
The Pope called on the faithful to express their solidarity with the victims, through prayer and practical help.
During the Angelus address on November 1, the Pontiff had already prayed for the victims, and the day before, he sent a video of support to the Spanish people. He also phoned the archbishop of Valencia to check in on the situation.