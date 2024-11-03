See ‘Combat Chaplain’s Journey’ only in theaters November 8

Fr. Kapaun’s heroism is timeless, but his path to perhaps become that Vatican’s next saint makes his story timely. He was a source of hope for U.S. soldiers held in the horrible conditions of a prisoner-of-war camp in Korea. And when his remains were identified 70 years later during the production of our film, we didn’t quite know how his story would fit into our work, but we just knew that it would. The journey to his funeral became important for so many people, and, ultimately, became the throughline for our film. Our partner Chris Pratt and I were honored to join President Obama, the Army, the Catholic Church, and so many others in celebrating his life and bringing his incredible story to the world.