Virtues, superhabits, and what’s good for business today

Abela: Well, the working title for the book was “Virtue, an Owner’s Guide.” But the feedback I got was that people would just write it off, because they all think they know what virtue is. I wanted to emphasize first that a virtue is a habit, and second, that it's not just any kind of habit.

One of the ironies is, despite the apparent loss of interest in virtue, there are pockets of resurgence of interest in very diverse directions. So in positive psychology, they've been studying different virtues for years, but they call them character strengths. There's a resurgence of interest in the Stoic philosophers and the virtues that they focus on. There's a huge interest in habits themselves, in books like Atomic Habits, selling in the millions of copies. So people understand or are attracted to the idea of habit as a way of growing.

And so what I wanted to do is point out, first, that virtues are habits. Everything we're learning about habits applies to virtues. And then secondly, there's this particular set of habits and virtues that are kind of like superpowers. By calling them superhabits, I emphasize that it is a superpower habit, not just any habit, because the way they differ is if you have the habit of making your bed, for example, that habit is good for making your bed. But if you have the habit of courage ... so I talk to our students; we have a lot of football players in the business school. I say to them, the habit of courage that you cultivate on the football field you can use in a job interview or giving a presentation or in any other aspect of your life.

So the virtues, the superhabits, are different from regular habits in that they have a much wider scope.