Holly Robinson-Peete is an actress and wife of former quarterback Rodney Peete. Together the couple have four children, including RJ, who has autism.
In a recent post on X, Robinson-Peete shared just how much her son has achieved, despite a doctor's demoralizing prognosis given to the couple when RJ was just three years of age.
According to the mom-of-four, a developmental pediatrician told the couple that their son's life would be limited, without employment, and therefore, without meaning.
Now, 23 years later, RJ is gainfully employed with the World Champion LA Dodgers, and has proved just how much those with neurological differences can achieve, and how much meaning their lives can bring to all those who know them.
In the post on X, the 60-year-old mom shared not just her pride in her son, but her awe in everything he's achieved, despite the gloomy future he'd been predicted to have a couple of decades previously.
As she shares:
Well here you are 9 seasons in with an organization that gave you a shot at employment and gave your life meaning and purpose and now you have TWO World Series rings with your name on them!!"
If you read her letter to RJ you'll see how she details his incredible work ethic, and explains how through his career he's gained valuable friends. Yet, she's also quick to recognize the integral part the Dodgers had in giving her son a chance:
Congratulations to your Dodgers. 🍾🍾🍾Congratulations to YOU! We are so proud of you. We are so proud of your team!! Thank you, Dodgers for being the best team in baseball on so many levels. Thank you Andrew, Lon, Stan, Earvin, Alex and Dave. Hiring inclusively is not only a great thing for the employee, but also brings so much unexpected added value to your workplace."
She quite rightly ends her moving post with the uplifting statement : "Never let someone put limitations on your life, son!!"
Doting family
Yet, one thing Robinson-Peete didn't express was the role that she and her husband also had in turning her son's life around.
According to a feature in the LA Times, RJ's "development into a functional, joyful and — yes — employable adult is largely the result of a doting family."
With the couple's resources, contacts, and most importantly, belief in their son, they were able to give him a career opportunity, as well as a life full of meaning and joy.
As for Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, he believes they are the ones who truly benefit from RJ's hard work:
Like I tell Rodney and Holly, as much as they feel we’ve done for RJ, it’s been exponentially better for us. I couldn’t have imagined that initially. He’s great at his job, his heart is gold and he’s enhanced our clubhouse."
For his part, the young clubhouse attendant says he has found a second home, where he truly shines:
Everybody here has my back and they are always here for me no matter what. These are the best friends I’ve ever had. I love these guys and I love being around these guys. I look up to them.”
The full article in the LA Times is definitely worth the read, and the video below gives a wonderful peek into his life with the Dodgers. It highlights the family's devotion to their son, the tasks RJ carries out -- with an infectious smile -- and the importance of giving those who don't necessarily coincide with societal norms a chance.
Yet, if there's one thing to take away from Robinson-Peete's original X post, it is to constantly live in hope. Our children, whatever their circumstances, can surprise us and teach us lessons along the away, if we offer them our unconditional love and belief in them.