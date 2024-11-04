No matter what happens in the election, be not afraid

After the terrible rise in martyrdoms in the 20th century (a problem which has gotten worse, not better, in the 21st century) he wrote, “For the Church, the martyrs have always been a seed of life. ‘The blood of the martyrs is the seed of the faith.’ This famous ‘law’ formulated by Tertullian has proved true in all the trials of history. Will this not also be the case of the century and millennium now beginning?” he asked.