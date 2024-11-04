With this assurance, we pray for the Cardinals and Bishops who died in the last twelve months. Today, our remembrance becomes a prayer of intercession for our dear brothers. Elect members of the People of God, they were baptized into the death of Christ (cf. Rom 6:3) in order to rise with him. They were shepherds and models for the Lord’s flock (cf. 1 Pet 5:3). Having broken the bread of life on earth, may they now enjoy a seat at his table. They loved the Church, each in his own way, but they all loved the Church. Let us pray that they may exult in eternal communion with the saints. With firm hope, let us look forward to rejoicing with them in heaven. And I invite you to say three times with me: “Jesus, remember us!”, “Jesus, remember us!”, “Jesus remember us!”.