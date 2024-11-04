Irish Catholics may soon have another canonized saint in their ranks, as it has been announced that the beatification cause is opening for Derry-native Sr. Clare Crockett. Remembered for her conversion story and her devoted life of service, the opening for Sr. Clare’s cause for beatification comes just eight years after her death, in 2016.
Along with Blessed Carlo Acutis, she joins a growing number of millennials on the road to sainthood. (Blessed Carlo will be canonized some time in 2025.)
The first stage in the beatification process will occur in Spain, rather than in Ecuador where she died or in Ireland. This is because the religious order to which she belonged, the Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother, have their headquarters in Spain.
One of the sisters of the order, Sister Kristen Gardner, will lead the investigation.
A life poured out
Aleteia has previously written about the circumstances of Sister Clare's death, which occurred during the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that claimed the lives of nearly 700, in Ecuador.
Sr. Clare was ushering children down a stairway at the school where she taught music, when the stairs collapsed and took her life.
In 2018, the loss of Sr. Clare led her order, the Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother, to commemorate her life and achievements in a documentary titled “All or Nothing,” which can be freely watched on YouTube.
Father Gerard Mongan, parish priest of Sr. Clare’s native parish of St. Columba’s, in Derry, explained that she is already credited with bringing many back to the faith through her conversion story.
Sr. Clare was a rising star in the Irish acting scene, when a Good Friday visit to church left her weeping in the pews and with a burning desire to devote herself to Jesus Christ. Fr. Mongan said:
“The people of Derry and beyond are overwhelmed by the possibility that one day, they will have their own saint. In particular, she has been an inspiration to many young people who have been inspired by her life, especially her infectious joy,” Father Mongan said. “She has already brought countless people back to the practice of their faith. We all look forward to the official opening of her cause when she will become (a) servant of God. Exciting times ahead!”
According to the Derry Journal, the Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother confirmed that they had made the request to Bishop Antonio Prieto Lucena, of the Spanish Diocese of Alcala de Henares, to take on the investigation for the cause. The request was made of the bishop of Portoviejo, Ecuador, to allow the transfer, and he agreed. Rome approved the request.
The ceremony to open the cause will take place on January 12, 2025, at the Catedral Magistral de los Santos Niños Justo y Pastor de Alcalá de Henares at 5:30 local time.