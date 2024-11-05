A little light in the disaster of flood-hit Valencia

Nearly one week after the deadly floods in Valencia, Spain, the extent of the disaster is being realized. With at least 217 deaths due to the flooding, infrastructure and livelihoods have also been destroyed, and families are left mourning the loss of loved ones.
However, as is so often the case in times of need, the disaster has brought out the best in people. According to reports, such as this one in the New York Times, thousands of Spanish people made their way to Valencia in a bid to help clean up the debris that the floodwaters left behind.
In fact, farmers gathered together and drove their tractors to the flood-hit areas to help clear away the wreckage. As the Agricultural Association shared on its social media: "The countryside is once again showing its solidarity."
Valencia's soccer stadium, Mestalla, is serving as a makeshift emergency center. Instead of the usual shouts of support for the players, volunteers are offering their gratitude to those dropping off essentials. As the club’s corporate director Javier Solís shared:
The image of Mestalla filled with people coming together, arriving to donate products, and applauding each time a truck leaves full of food and basic necessities, will be unforgettable."
The soccer club also pointed out on this reel of an elderly lady named Isabel helping out at Mestalla: "solidarity knows no age."
Social media has also played an integral part to those wanting to help. Thanks to message boards, individuals are able to offer food and lodgings, and some are even offering up their skills to help with logistics or cooking.
And speaking of cooking, as usual, when disaster strikes, the famous chef Jose Andres is there to feed those in need through his charity World Central Kitchen, and to report on the wonderful help of the Spanish citizens who are literally sweeping the streets clean.
As well as the physical help in cleaning up and helping those affected by the floods, spiritual help is also very much on show. Various groups have organized adoration hours to pray for the victims and those lending a hand.
As you can see in the video below, Fr. Federico, a 27-year-old diocesan priest, and Sr. Fons of the Congregation of the Incarnate Word have been rolling up their cassock and habit sleeves to help clean the streets.
Eliert, a priest from the Diocese of Getafe, has also turned up with 40 volunteers to lend a hand. And like all the many other religious who are volunteering, they are offering people added comfort knowing that the Church is there by their side.
Furthermore, with the large number of Catholic churches in Valencia, the Church is offering help through diocesan days of collection on November 9 and 10. Announced by the Archbishop of Valencia, Enrique Benavent Vidal, the money raised will go to help pay for necessities, such as food and clothing in the flood-hit parishes.