Wrestling with God and Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This”

Later in the first episode, we see Noah preaching to his congregation. Joanne shows up just as he is reaching the most important part of his sermon. “We have all these chances to wake up and change the course of our lives,” he says. “Thinking about switching careers? Maybe that’s God pushing you. Hesitating about a big decision? That could be God telling you to think twice … But if you think God’s plan is supposed to feel like something specific and you haven’t felt it, and you wonder if we’re all in on some big secret that you weren’t in on, let me tell you, you’re in on it.”