10 Ways to encourage your children to read

An alarming study shows that children are reading less and less for pleasure. Here's how to turn that trend around.

In a world where screens compete for kids' attention at every turn, getting them excited about books can be a real challenge. In fact an alarming report by the National Literacy Trust (NLT) in England stated that only 34.6% of eight- to 18-year-olds surveyed said that they enjoy reading in their spare time -- an all-time low since the NLT first started surveying children 19 years ago.

Yet reading remains one of the most valuable habits a child can develop. Reading for pleasure not only helps kids grow academically, but it also builds empathy, fosters imagination, and provides a healthy escape into worlds of wonder and adventure.

For Catholic families, there's a special desire to nourish a child’s mind with enriching stories and to guide them towards virtuous, inspiring material. But while guiding them toward worthwhile books, the goal is also to make reading enjoyable -- something they look forward to and savor.

Therefore, if you're child is a reluctant reader, here are some ideas for helping them fall in love with reading without making it feel like homework.

1 Make Reading Part of Family Life

Model a love of reading yourself! When children see their parents or siblings enjoying books, they’re more likely to want to read, too. Have a family reading time a few evenings a week where everyone curls up with a book -- maybe after dinner or just before bed. Make it cozy, with blankets, hot chocolate, and a few laughs about the stories everyone’s diving into. This helps kids see reading as something enjoyable and connected to warm family moments.

2 Follow Their Interests

Let them pick books that align with their interests, even if those interests are unexpected or seem trivial. If your child is really into sports, try finding books or biographies of athletes. If they love animals, adventure, fantasy, comic books, mangas, or even Pokemon cards -- go with it! Remember, the goal is to make reading appealing. Over time, you can gradually suggest more varied choices, but respecting their tastes shows you value their interests.

3 Get Them Their Own Library Card

A library card is a big step in fostering independence and ownership of reading. Let your child explore the local library, where they can pick out books without feeling pressured. Libraries often have kids’ reading programs, with incentives or events that make books even more appealing. Plus, there’s nothing like the adventure of checking out new books, returning them, and choosing new ones again.

4 Read Aloud Together

Reading aloud isn’t just for toddlers. Even older kids benefit from hearing books read aloud, and they’ll often discover a new love for stories they might not choose on their own. Make it interactive -- take turns reading, use different voices, and don’t be afraid to get a little silly. Stories like The Chronicles of Narnia or Anne of Green Gables are both entertaining and wholesome, with plenty of adventure and values that can spark meaningful discussions.

5 Create a Reading Nook

Set up a special reading space just for them. It doesn’t have to be elaborate -- a small, cozy corner with a comfortable chair or bean bag, a small bookshelf, and good lighting can do the trick. Make it a place they want to go, free from distractions. Stock it with some books, including ones they might not have considered before, and change up the selection every now and then to keep it fresh.

6 Celebrate Books Beyond the Page

Take reading beyond the book! For instance, if your child loves Charlotte's Web, visit a farm. After reading about knights, maybe you could visit a museum with a medieval exhibit. Have small celebrations or outings based on the themes or settings of books they’ve read. It helps them see how books can spark real-life adventures and connections.

7 Introduce Audiobooks

Audiobooks are a wonderful way to keep kids engaged in stories, especially during long car rides or while they’re doing chores. Listening to a book can be just as beneficial as reading one and can help build their vocabulary and comprehension. Try introducing audiobooks they might enjoy, then encourage them to check out the physical versions of those books when they’re curious to read more.

8 Start a Family Book Club

This works great if children are close in age. Pick a book you’ll all read together, and set aside a time each week to discuss it, share your thoughts, or even do a fun activity based on the book. This makes reading a shared family adventure, which builds excitement. Choose books with themes everyone will enjoy -- something with a balance of fun and deeper meaning. This could also extend to a friends' book club if your child is willing to encourage reading with their friends!

9 Let Them Read Books You Read as a Child

Introduce them to the books that captured your own imagination when you were their age. Classic stories, especially those with good morals or rich worlds like The Secret Garden or Little House on the Prairie, can become shared treasures. Knowing you loved these books makes kids more inclined to see them as worthwhile, too.

10 Praise Their Efforts, Not Just Their Achievements

Lastly, celebrate their reading progress without focusing on outcomes or grades. Let them know you’re proud of their commitment to reading, even if they only finish a few pages a day. Praise them for trying a new book, for telling you about something they found interesting, or for sticking with a story.