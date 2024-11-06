3 Practical steps that can help you say, “I forgive you”

There may be hurt in your life that you have chosen not to think about and have actively pushed away somewhere back in the depths of your heart. This is normal. But you will need to do some mental work to let those painful experiences come to light. If you don’t acknowledge hidden pain, you won’t know what and who you need to forgive. I have to first remember the hurt, acknowledge its presence and pain in my life, and then be able to say, “So and so hurt me, but I forgive that person.” This set of prayers helps me recall things I like to not think about.