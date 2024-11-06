Indonesia volcano eruption kills religious sister and others

A Catholic sister is one of the victims of a volcanic eruption in Indonesia, which occurred without warning in the middle of the night between November 2 and 3.
Sister Nikolin Padjo, a Missionary Servant of the Holy Spirit, was killed during an eruption of the Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano.
Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Indonesia in September.
Fr. Luigi Galvani, a Camillian missionary in Flores, who had returned from Italy only a few days before the eruption, told Fides, the information service of the Pontifical Mission Societies, that flying rocks from the eruption killed a number of inhabitants, including Sister Nikolin. The sister lived in the monastery of St. Gabriel, along with about 75 nuns and postulants.
“Rescue teams are currently searching for other victims who are believed to be trapped under the collapsed buildings," said Fr. Galvani.
The volcano is located between the provinces of Larantuka and Maumere, on the island of Flores.
Fr. Galvani’s Camillian mission is assisting in the effort to provide relief, which is being led by the government and includes help from other private organizations and volunteers.
“Currently, the most requested aid is tents, food, drinking water, masks, medicines and mattresses," the priest said.
"Some parishes have already made school buildings and pastoral rooms available to facilitate the reception of hundreds of refugees, even organizing public kitchens. The race for solidarity seems to be alive and we hope that the Lewotobi volcano will soon find peace, allowing hundreds of families to return to their homes," said the priest.