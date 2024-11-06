Intentional digital habits for a better life, online and off

In moving toward intentional use, we reclaim our ability to choose what we expose ourselves to and promote spaces for silence and spiritual reflection.

Technology plays an important role in almost every part of our lives. Our phones buzz with notifications and emails pull us into a seemingly endless loop of responding and reacting. We often find ourselves caught up in this whirlwind. But what if there’s a different way to approach technology – a way that promotes intention and purpose rather than distraction? Moving from a reactive to an intentional use of technology can be a journey toward both spiritual and personal fulfillment.

The Catholic faith calls us to live intentionally – that is, to consider our choices in light of what brings us closer to God. This mindset applies not only to how we spend our Sundays or interact with others, but also to how we engage with our devices. When used thoughtfully, technology can serve as a tool to foster spiritual growth and meaningful connections. When used reactively, it can become a distraction, pulling us away from our purpose and filling our lives with noise rather than clarity.

Steps to becoming more intentional

The first step to using technology intentionally is to cultivate awareness. Ask yourself: How often do I reach for my phone or check my email without thinking? Do I respond to notifications out of habit rather than necessity? Awareness of our habits allows us to identify where we are most reactive. This allows us to consciously decide where technology has a rightful place in our lives and where it doesn’t.

Next, consider setting boundaries. The Church teaches us to take time for reflection, rest, and connection with God. Pope Francis reminds us in Laudato Si’ that rest and contemplation are essential to living a life that honors creation and God’s will. Apply this wisdom to technology. Perhaps set aside certain hours of the day as “digital-free” time or decide to refrain from using technology during family meals. Allow these moments to be opportunities for presence and communion with God and others.

In addition, we can make technology an aid to our spiritual journey rather than a hindrance. Apps can help us pray, meditate on Scripture, and learn about our faith. But the key is to use them mindfully, with purpose, and to avoid the trap of constant consumption. Make a conscious choice to use digital tools to deepen your relationship with God, rather than to mindlessly scroll.

Making room for God's voice