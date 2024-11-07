‘Radiating Joy’ coming to theaters on November 12

For one night only, Radiating Joy: The Michelle Duppong Story will screen in theaters nationwide through Fathom Events.
FOCUS provides the following synopsis of this unique documentary:
The film, directed by Danny Anderson, tells the inspiring story of Michelle – highlighting especially her suffering following her cancer diagnosis and throughout her treatment. The film also features stories about the lives she touched. The documentary includes first-hand accounts of Michelle’s life and legacy and premiered during FOCUS’s annual SEEK Conference in January 2024. There have been additional private showings in North Dakota, Denver, Colorado, St. Louis, Missouri, and Washington, D.C., ahead of the national release on November 12, 2024.
Canonization process
In 2022, on the feast of All Saints, Bishop David Kagan of North Dakota issued a formal decree to begin the diocesesan investigation of the life of Michelle Duppong, a former FOCUS missionary.
Bishop Kagan's act grants the title of "Servant of God" to Michelle Duppong, marking the first phase of the canonization process.
This initial phase will include an in-depth review of her life. If the investigation reveals that her life was lived with “heroic virtue,” then the Diocese of Bismarck will recommend her cause to the Vatican for consideration.
According to her obituary, after graduating from high school, she attended North Dakota State University, where she first encountered the ministry of FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students).
She then became a missionary for FOCUS after graduating from college, and worked as a missionary for six years, mentoring, “hundreds of students at the college campuses of University of Nebraska – Lincoln, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, and the University of Mary.”
Duppong then became the Director of Adult Faith Formation for the Diocese of Bismarck, and on “December 29, 2014, Michelle was unexpectedly diagnosed with cancer, which began a year-long journey that brought many joys in the midst of sorrows and suffering. She received everything with a docile spirit, praying that the Lord’s Will be done and trusting in His Providence.”
She died on Christmas Day, December 25, 2015.