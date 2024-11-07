US Bishops: “Treat each other with charity, respect, and civility”

Archbishop Timothy Broglio congratulated President Trump on his victory and called on Catholics to work together peacefully for the future of the country.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States’ Bishops’ Conference, published a statement on November 6, 2024, congratulating Donald Trump on his victory as president and called for Americans to respect one another in the aftermath of the election, which has seen an increase in tensions and political polarizations.

“I congratulate President-elect Trump, as well as the national, state and local officials who campaigned to represent the people. Now, we move from campaigning to governing. We rejoice in our ability to transition peacefully from one government to the next,” Archbishop Broglio said. “As Christians, and as Americans, we have the duty to treat each other with charity, respect, and civility, even if we may disagree on how to carry out matters of public policy.”

The US Bishops’ conference also emphasized that the Church in fact does not support any particular political party over another.

“The Catholic Church is not aligned with any political party, and neither is the bishops’ conference. No matter who occupies the White House or holds the majority on Capitol Hill, the Church’s teachings remain unchanged, and we bishops look forward to working with the people’s elected representatives to advance the common good of all.”

Over 50% of Catholics voted for Trump

According to several exit polls (including the Washington Post and Fox News), over 50% of Catholic voters chose the Republican candidate Donald Trump, with a little over 40% voting instead for the Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris. In September 2024, in response to a question by the press about Americans’ choice between two candidates that both support views against life (Harris in supporting abortion and opposing conscience rights and Trump in opposing immigration and questionable statements on certain life issues), Pope Francis called on citizens to vote in “conscience” and to “choose the lesser evil.”

“As a Nation blessed with many gifts we must also be concerned for those outside our borders and eager to offer assistance to all,” Archbishop Timothy Broglio also said in his statement.

The bishops' leader called the nation to prayer: