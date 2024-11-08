When planning family nights, it’s easy to fall into the routine of just watching a movie together and ordering take-out. But is that always the best option? Can’t we do something else? Every family is unique, and what works for one may not work for another.
Here’s a look at the pros and cons of movie nights, conversation nights, and board games, along with some advice for choosing the best option for your family.
#1 Movie night
Movie nights are an accessible, low-preparation way to get everyone together. Watching a story unfold on the big screen can capture the imagination and spark interesting discussions afterward – especially if you choose movies with meaningful themes. Movies can be a relaxing, shared experience, and they offer a way for family members to sit side by side and share laughter or tears.
The downside is that watching a movie can sometimes lead to passivity. It’s easy to go into “watching mode” without really engaging with each other. And while a wholesome, uplifting movie may be great, if screen time becomes the default, families may miss out on opportunities for more interactive experiences. It's therefore important to discuss the movie after watching!
#2 Conversation night
A conversation night encourages family members to share thoughts, feelings, and stories, which can foster deeper connections and open the door to meaningful discussions. Conversation nights can be especially valuable for sharing faith, listening to each other’s daily challenges, or talking about shared values. With the right approach, these nights strengthen communication skills and help everyone feel heard and valued.
However, conversation nights require intentionality. It is best to prepare some topics ahead of time to avoid lulls or the risk of “over-discussing” certain topics, which may make some family members shy away. For families with young children, you might want to consider shorter, more lighthearted conversations to keep everyone engaged.
#3 Board game night
Nothing breaks the ice and elicits laughter like a friendly game. Board games can provide a fun, low-stakes environment for healthy competition, strategic thinking and teamwork. They are perfect for family bonding and can create memorable moments with an energetic, playful atmosphere. In addition, games offer opportunities to learn patience, deal gracefully with winning and losing, and develop quick problem-solving skills.
On the other hand, games can sometimes cause frustration or tension – especially for highly competitive family members. Also, for families with very young children, finding games that include everyone can be a challenge.
#4 MIX N' MATCH
Ultimately, the best family night activity is the one that best fits your family’s personality and values. Some families thrive on lively board games, while others prefer thoughtful conversation or the shared experience of a good movie. Mixing it up works, too.
Each type of activity has its own benefits, and variety keeps things fresh. Every family is its own world, and every moment spent together has the potential to build stronger bonds – no matter what form it takes.