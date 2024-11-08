5 Marian shrines to visit in the United States

As Advent approaches, many of the faithful are looking for ways to spiritually prepare for Christmas. Visiting a Marian shrine can be a meaningful way to do just that. In these places, pilgrims renew their relationship with the Mother of God, anticipating Christ’s birth.
Here are some Marian shrines in the U.S. that offer a perfect setting for Advent reflection, each with a unique story, to help you enter more fully into the season.
One notable shrine is that of Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, Wisconsin. Known for its serene setting and for being built on the site of the first and only approved Marian apparition in the US, this shrine invites visitors to contemplate Mary’s trust in God’s plan, attracting those who are seeking solace and inspiration. Pilgrims can pray in the Apparition Chapel and meditate on Mary’s encouragement to catechize and spread the Good News – a mission well suited to Advent.
Another special site is the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe in Orlando, Florida. Originally founded to serve pilgrims visiting nearby attractions, this basilica is now a welcoming sanctuary for those seeking a moment of peace. The striking statue of Mary reminds visitors of her role in bringing Christ into the world, providing a visual meditation on the season’s theme of waiting and hope.
In St. Augustine, Florida, the Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche has long welcomed those seeking Mary’s intercession, especially parents and expectant mothers. Founded in the 1600s, this shrine offers a deep sense of history and tradition and invites reflection on the tenderness and strength of Mary as the Mother of Christ. Under a canopy of ancient trees, visitors can pray before the statue of Our Lady of La Leche.
For those in the Midwest, the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, Missouri, offers a perfect space to draw close to Mary. This historic site, founded by the Vincentian Fathers, is known for its beautiful grounds and devotion to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal. It’s an ideal place to renew Marian devotion, especially during Advent, as visitors meditate on the promises and hope symbolized by the medal.
Each of these Marian shrines provides a space where pilgrims can prepare for Christmas with Mary’s guidance. A visit to one of these shrines during Advent offers a peaceful pause in the holiday season, allowing time to reflect on the mystery of the Incarnation and Mary’s unique role in the history of salvation. Each site offers pilgrims a quiet, sacred place to deepen their Advent journey and draw closer to Christ.