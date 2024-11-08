Vatican opens visitors’ center ahead of Jubilee 2025

In preparation for the massive crowds expected to visit St. Peter’s during the 2025 Year of Jubilee, the Vatican has opened a new visitors' center just outside the basilica. Called “The Official Area,” the center will cater to pilgrims and tourists alike, to help them make the most of their visit to Vatican City.
According to the Catholic Herald, the Vatican sees up to 40,000 visitors per day, but this number is expected to be much higher throughout the Year of Jubilee.
The Official Area was designed to be able to cater to the needs of a wide variety of visitors, for which a team of multilingual workers was assembled.
At The Official Area, visitors and pilgrims can purchase tickets to see the Dome of St. Peter’s Basilica (entry to the Basilica is free of charge, but if visitors want to also visit the Dome they need to buy a ticket). They can also plan their day in Vatican City, inquire about special accommodations for physical disabilities, and even buy books, guides, and memorabilia from the basilica. The proceeds from all sales at the center will go towards projects between the Vatican and the non-profit Be Human Foundation.
The Official Area was inaugurated on October 31, in a ceremony presided over by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica. After blessing the premises with holy water, he commented on the potential for the center to enhance visitors’ experience at the Vatican, which in turn “fosters spaces of freedom in each person’s heart to return to a deep awareness of oneself, but also of the other.”
In addition to assisting pilgrims, NCR reports, The Official Area will be a hotspot of activity for children and teenagers. Throughout the Year of Jubilee, the center will welcome visits from schools and will likely develop programs to engage students during their visits. While this aspect is geared towards the Year of Jubilee, the center will continue to host such events in the years to come.
Click here to read more about The Official Area.