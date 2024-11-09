3 Meaningful ways to honor Veterans Day with kids

Every year on November 11, Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor and thank American veterans for their service.
If you’re a parent or teacher, you might be wondering how to celebrate this day with kids. Here are a few suggestions. Besides these, make sure to check if there is a Veterans Day parade or other community event near you.
1Explain what Veterans Day is
What is this day all about, anyway? You might tell your kids something like this:
Every year on November 11, citizens around the United States come together to honor people who serve in our military. These brave men and women did a lot of hard things to protect our freedoms and way of life. This is the day when we thank them for everything they did.
Then you might share this video explaining Veterans Day:
2Thank a veteran
There are a few options here, depending on how much time you have and if you know someone who is a veteran.
If you have a friend or family member who served, today is a great opportunity to give them a phone call or invite them over to your home or school. Ask them to share their stories and thank them for their service.
If you don’t have that opportunity, have the kids make thank-you cards for veterans. Kids can design their own or you can print a card for them to decorate, like this one or this one. If you don’t know a veteran to whom you can give the card, you can send it to A Million Thanks, an organization that collects and distributes letters of thanks and support for active, reserve, and veteran military.
Finally, if you’d like to thank a veteran in person but don’t know someone personally, schedule a visit to a local Veterans Affairs Hospital or veterans' home in your area to meet and thank elderly or infirm veterans.
3Pray for veterans
Veterans Day is a perfect opportunity to offer a prayer for all members of the military, past and present. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops offers this Prayer for Veterans Day:
Lord God, Almighty Father,
creator of mankind and author of peace,
as we are ever mindful of the cost paid for the liberty we possess,
we ask you to bless the members of our armed forces.
Give them courage, hope and strength.
May they ever experience your firm support, gentle love and compassionate healing.
Be their power and protector, leading them from darkness to light.
To you be all glory, honor and praise, now and forever.
Amen.
Besides praying for veterans, you might do an act of service in honor of veterans, such as putting together a care package for a service member, donating to veterans’ causes, or reaching out to volunteer at a veterans' organization in your community.