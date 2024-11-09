Martinmas: An excellent time to reject Christmas consumerism

While the secular world is diving right into Christmas celebrations without any thought of Advent, on November 11 the church calendar offers an antidote to the mindless consumerism of the season -- in the historical observation of Martinmas, the memorial of St. Martin of Tours.
Who is St. Martin?
You may know that St. Martin was a 4th century bishop from Hungary, and that he is the patron saint of soldiers and beggars. He converted to Christianity in his youth, against the wishes of his family. Before ordination, he served in the Roman cavalry.
One day while on duty, a beggar approached Martin, asking for alms. Martin had nothing to give -- but he did have his cloak. He cut the cloak in two and gave half of it to the poor man. That night, Martin dreamed of Christ, wearing the cloak half he had given the beggar.
St. Martin stands as an example of radical generosity. Like the widow in Mark’s gospel, Martin gave more than he could afford to give. No doubt he suffered both the cold and military penalties for showing up in a tattered uniform. But it was no less than Christ himself who gave his approval.
Martinmas in the past
St. Martin's Day falls during the time of year in the northern hemisphere when our Christian ancestors prepared for the harsh winter months ahead. The harvest had been gathered. It was a time for slaughtering livestock, and meat was abundant before the beginning of the Advent fast. Thus, the surplus meat, salted or dried, was called “Martinmas meat.”
Naturally, Martin’s Day became an opportunity for celebration and thanksgiving, centuries before Puritans established a similar tradition in North America. In England, Martinmas was a day to settle accounts or move house, a kind of alternative Michaelmas. As on Michaelmas, roast goose was a traditional dish. This meal slots nicely into another story of St. Martin: Reluctant to accept the office of bishop, he hid in a barn where some noisy geese gave him away.
Because the liturgical year wedded seamlessly with the agricultural one, weather lore said, "If the wind is in the south-west at Martinmas, it keeps there till after Candlemas."
Celebrating Martinmas today
In modern times, we are less at the whim of the weather. Winter is no longer a looming darkness to be survived. But we may honor St. Martin and his devotion to Christ on his special day by borrowing some of the wisdom of our forebears. Here are some ideas for observing Martinmas with your family and parish:
1Take a lantern walk
In some parts of Europe, young people carve lanterns out of beets and go on a lantern walk, similar to trick-or-treating. Children can make paper lanterns in lieu of vegetable ones. My own children have participated in a lantern walk for a national charity, going on a procession to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer. Afterwards, we were given free admission into an Advent faire.
2Soup Night
Arrange a parish soup night, with the proceeds going to the community's needy. Parish events are often the only social gatherings available for the elderly and isolated.
3Donating clothes to the poor
Families might go through their winter clothes, fishing out what no longer fits for donation to the poor. As the days get colder, you will probably be doing this anyway! Set aside an extra bag to collect outgrown garments.
4Remembering our Veterans
Providentially, Martinmas coincides with Veterans Day in the US and Remembrance Day, a day commemorating the end of World War I, in Commonwealth countries. Hostilities ended at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. St. Martin, a soldier himself, no doubt interceded. November 11 is therefore a chance to pray for peace, remember those who gave their lives for ours, and honor veterans while asking for St. Martin's continued intercession.
5A special meal
Gather as a family for a meal and prayer. You don’t have to roast a goose! Something hearty and homey will do. Pray the Iste confessor, a hymn composed in honor of St. Martin. Make St. Martin’s horseshoes, an almond sugar cookie from Poland. Read a beautifully illustrated picture book. My family’s favorite is Snow on Martinmas by Heather Sleightholm, available from Xist Publishing. And your celebration will be especially fitting if you invite someone who is lonely or less fortunate to join you.
However you choose to observe Martinmas, remember that walking with the Lord during the unfolding seasons, neither tarrying behind nor rushing ahead, is a fruitful way to live out a vibrant faith!