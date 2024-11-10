Actor Pat O’Brien and his friends in “The Boys Club”

“‘Billy,’ said Spence, ‘I’ve got to tell you’” and he went on to describe how each night his son Johnny anxiously awaited his arrival home in rapt attention, gripping the rails of his crib, eyes wide open for that magic moment when his father would come home and kiss him, filling his little heart with joy. But the day before, Spence had done the matinee plus the evening show. Wearily arriving home at midnight, he went right to bed. ‘I don’t know what happened,’ he said. ‘It was one of those things... In the middle of the night — God knows what time it was — I awoke, and I always leave the door open into the little room with the crib, and I looked in and Johnny was standing in the crib. I’d forgotten to kiss him goodnight.’ The ordinary child, he explained, would call ‘Daddy,’ but Johnny couldn’t. ‘You see, Billy, Johnny can neither hear, nor speak.’”